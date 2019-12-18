WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Rescue dog Champ has gotten the holiday vacation he deserves, after allegedly being dragged from the back of a pick-up truck and receiving multiple injuries in August.

The shelter made arrangements for Champ's travel after finding out the dog's foster had holiday plans in New York, according to Misty Valenta, community outreach coordinator for the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

"We hope the story will encourage fostering for the holidays and show that dogs can travel and do not need to be left behind in shelters," said Valenta.

The shelter posted pictures from Champ's visit to the 'Big Apple' on Facebook, saying he is having a great time sightseeing with his foster.

"He hopes all cats and dogs get to experience the wonderful love of a foster for the holidays like he is," the shelter said. "Give the gift of love and foster for the holidays!"

Champ was seen by a neighbor reportedly being dragged and run over by his owner earlier this year, resulting in the dog's hind legs being broken, a bone sticking out and cuts all over his body.

Since then, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has treated the bull terrier mix – like a champ. With support from the community, the shelter was able to raise $13,000 towards Jane's Fund, the shelter's medical fund, in September.

"As always, Champ is trying to help his shelter friends get the foster love that he has now," said Valenta.

You can find information on how to give a foster animal a loving home for the holidays on the shelter's website.

