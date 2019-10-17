BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lamont Thomas has fostered more than 30 children and adopted close to a dozen.

But Thursday was extra special. He adopted five siblings -- ages 4, 3, 2 and 1 -- so they could stay together. A 2 On Your Side camera was inside judge Lisa Rodwin's courtroom for the special adoption ceremony.

"I fought for close to two and a half years just to be able to get them together, and we won, we got it," Thomas said. "I wanted to be the difference, make a difference by being a difference for these youth."

Thomas says he will make sure the children thrive and have a great future.

