Ascension Seton helps new parents welcome triplets during a pandemic

The Mullenix boys were born in Austin soon after the stay-at-home order was issued.

AUSTIN, Texas — The height of a pandemic might not seem like the best time to welcome new life into the world, let alone three lives, but the Mullenix triplets are doing just fine.

Just days after local officials issued the stay-at-home order due to COVID-19, Devon Bernier and her husband welcomed three new boys into their family. Maverick, Colton and Jack Mullenix were born at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin on March 29.

The couple, both in their 40s, got married a few years ago. Soon after, Bernier started in vitro fertilization using an egg donated by one of her sisters.

"At a visit with her doctor, Devon and her husband received the news that blew their minds," said Ann Howser with Ascension Seton. "There were three heartbeats. Nervous about the potential risks of being pregnant with multiples, but optimistic about the outcome, Devon and her husband waited until their delivery to learn the sex of their three healthy boys. They describe the experience as a small miracle."

While COVID-19 precautions and visitor policies did affect their birthing experience, Bernier said the Ascension Seton team made her feel like she was surrounded by friends.

"Although I couldn’t see their faces, I felt very supported by the staff. They were warm and hands-on," said Bernier. "I loved seeing my babies with them and knew they were taken care of."

