AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) said it raised $2.2 million for more than 400 Texas restaurants in the past five weeks, crossing the 20% threshold of the organization’s $10 million goal.

On Tuesday, the TRA said it distributed the grants as part of “Giving Tuesday Now.”

“Restaurants need help now more than ever before as they fight for their own survival,” said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the group. “These grants provide independently owned establishments with emergency access to funds to keep them in operation and to support their employees. The generosity of individuals and companies from within and out of our industry has been overwhelming. The restaurants benefiting from these grants have not only been able to stay open, but many have participated in programs to feed first responders across Texas, continuing the tradition of restaurants being there for their communities in a crisis.”

The TRA said donations to the fund came from corporate gifts, including from ExxonMobil, Texas Mutual Insurance, the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas, Republic National Distribution Company, Spoetzl Brewery/Shiner Beer and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. Many individual donations were also raised via a livestream concert on March 27 organized by Austin restaurant El Arroyo.

TRA’s Joe Monastero said there are many more restaurants in need, especially as Texas begins a phased reopening of dining rooms. He said the organization is focused on raising $10 million to help more than 2,000 Texas independent restaurants and their employees.

Jhonatan Aldama of Kesos Tacos in Austin said the grant will help the restaurant keep its doors open and pay its employees.

“When no one knows what tomorrow holds for us, we want to be an escape for our customers while they enjoy their tacos,” he said. “We are doing our best to maintain as many employees as possible, by being creative with sales, curbside, delivery, beer to-go and family packs. Our mission right now is providing for our employees and our community.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund is asked to visit the TRA website or email trrfdonations@txrestaurant.org.

