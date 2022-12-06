Texas Music Project donates electric piano from Coldplay to Dell Children’s Medical Center

The piano is being donated to Dell Children's as part of the Texas Music Project's Music Heals Therapy Program.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Music Therapy Program at Dell Children’s Medical Center will soon be home to an electric piano once played by Coldplay.

On Tuesday, the Texas Music Project – a nonprofit that promotes the benefits of music education to at-risk youth – will donate a Yamaha electric piano from Coldplay. The nonprofit received the piano from the band after a concert this past spring in Dallas. It is being donated to Dell Children's as part of the Texas Music Project's Music Heals Therapy Program.

The electric piano from Coldplay will mark the 100th instrument donation by the Texas Music Project, according to a press release.

"Dell Children’s Medical Center is the perfect partner for us to donate this coveted electric piano and celebrate the start of our 20th anniversary year," said Michael Clay, founder and executive director of Texas Music Project. "As a lifelong musician, music is my passion and, through the Texas Music Project, we can bring that joy to countless youth in Texas."

The Texas Music Project's Music Heals Program was started in 2013 as a benefit concert for 1,800 children and families of fallen soldiers. Since then, the model has expanded to five major Children's Hospital systems in Texas.

"Our Music Heals Program provides instruments, training and live performance opportunities at both intimate and world class venues," said Peyton Prince, musician, alumni and secretary/treasurer of Texas Music Project Board of Directors. "These events are life changing experiences for all involved."

The Texas Music Project said research has shown the wide-ranging positive effects that music can have on a child in the hospital, including alleviating pain and discomfort, connecting with the care team, reducing stress and anxiety before medical procedures and more.

The Texas Music Project was founded in 2003. According to a press release, it has raised more than $1.5 million for programs and grants and made a direct impact on more than two million youth. Honorary Board Chairpersons include country artists Willie Nelson and Maren Morris.

The electric piano donation will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the lobby of Dell Children's Medical Center, located at 4900 Mueller Blvd.