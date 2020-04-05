AUSTIN, Texas — Jordan Hicks is known for playing football.

He was a linebacker for the Longhorns and continued his career in the NFL ... now playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

But one thing people might not know about Hicks, is that he and his wife, Ivana, are big animal lovers.

"They go everywhere with us," said Hicks about his three dogs. "We fly on planes with them. We drive with them. We go all over the place with them."

"They were our first babies," added Ivana.

As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed, the couple was trying to figure out a way they could help the community.

RELATED: Austin Pets Alive! cat, dog adoptions up 70%, 66% during COVID-19 pandemic

Austin Pets Alive! awarded grant from Rachael Ray Foundation

It's 'kitten season.' Here's what to do if you see stray kittens in your yard

Then, they came up with the idea to help local shelter Austin Pets Alive! and support families who recently adopted through them.

The Hicks' sent care packages that included a crate, food, toys, a leash and more to every new dog or cat owner.

"They're assembling these themselves, mailing them themselves" said APA! Public Relations and Events Manager Katera Berent, "They're amazing people and no, they said no limit."

That week, 261 pets were adopted.

Once the care packages were sent out, Jordan Hicks and Ivana Hicks wanted to do more.

The two offered to pay the adoption fees for several families adopting through Austin Pets Alive!

"It goes to show how selfless they are," said Berent. "It's an incredibly generous act and we're so, so thankful."

"We have the ability to help," said Jordan Hicks. "Whether it's one family, whether it's 100 families, whether it's 1,000 families, we just want to make sure we're doing our part in this situation."

