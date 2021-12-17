VIDEO: Temple ISD student runs to soldier in surprise homecoming

Heartwarming: The moment she sees him, she runs to him and jumps into his arms. Both of them embrace and they are smiling.

The video above was posted in September 2021.

**Watch the homecoming video in the embedded post below.**

Christmas came early for one student at Travis Science Academy this week.

On Wednesday, the student, identified as Jessie in a Temple ISD Facebook post, was just eating lunch when she was called over by faculty in the cafeteria.

In the video, she looks confused, only to turn around and see Petty Officer First Class Johnson.

The moment she sees him, she runs to him and jumps into his arms. Both of them embrace and they are smiling.

Claps can be heard in the background, along with people saying "welcome home."

In Temple ISD's post, it said Johnson just came home from deployment.

Watch the video of the homecoming below:

Petty Officer First Class Johnson came home from deployment & surprised Jessie at TSA today! Travis Science AcademyTemple Independent School District Posted by Travis Science Academy, an IB World School on Wednesday, December 15, 2021