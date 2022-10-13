Superhero Day takes off at Dell Children's Medical Center

Fourteen Austin officers arrived in superhero costumes to visit with patients at Dell Children's Medical Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — Patients at Dell Children's Medical Center entered the Marvel and DC universes on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The medical center partnered with the Austin Police Department and Texas Capital Bank for Superhero Day, where patients could engage with APD officers dressed as different superheroes.

About 14 Austin officers arrived at the medical center dressed in Batman, Black Panther, Ironman, Wonder Woman, Captain America and Spider-Man costumes. However, two special villains also crashed the party.

Batman's enemies, The Penguin and The Riddler, were also cosplayed by APD officers. After the villain duo broke out of a nearby prison, they headed toward Dell Children's Medical Center to cause chaos. However, they were met with superheroes and patients passionate about saving the day.

After their superhero adventure, children were able to meet with the superheroes and villains in the auditorium for autographs.

