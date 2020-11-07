Steiner Ranch community 'buzzes' local business, surprising them with $9,000

More than 300 Steiner Ranch residents raised money for Cups and Cones, to make sure they make it through the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — While some longtime mom-and-pop shops have had to close their doors for good during the pandemic, the Steiner Ranch community came together on Saturday to make sure that doesn't happen to one of their favorite corner shops.

The owners of Cups and Cones, Rick and Kristi Nordin, are known for helping out local schools and whoever needs it.

"They generously give themselves, donating coffee and snacks to the schools for meetings, participating, endless fundraisers," said Margie Aston, a Steiner Ranch resident.

More than 300 Steiner Ranch residents helped raise more than $9,000 for Cups and Cones. The effort stemmed from a community Facebook page called "Steiner Ranch/River Ridge Bandits.

The group is made up of local moms and families who have been "buzzing" different people in the community who are in need of help during the pandemic.

"It's unbelievably humbling and very encouraging, and I'm very, very grateful and we really are so blessed, and some days have been tough lately," said Kristi Nordin, owner of Cups and Cones.