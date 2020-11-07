'I met the love of my life' | Sharing a snapshot of positivity on South Congress

For Share Your Good News this week, Hank Cavagnaro went down to South Congress and asked people to share a snapshot of positivity.

AUSTIN, Texas — We've spent the past few weeks trying to spread positivity.

This week, KVUE went out to South Congress Avenue in Austin and asked people to share some good news and share their portrait.

Our lives are constantly moving, and even through quarantine it's hard to slow down and look for the good.

"I see the positive way of all this situation is spending time with family. So many people take so much time working, more than what they spend at home with family. With all of this happening, it allows us to be more at home," said Cesar Matute.

"I have good news. My son, Tanner Lacour, graduated from Texas State – four years, mass-comm – so proud of him," said Jean Lacour. "He loved his time here in Texas."

"We are here being tourists, because you really can't travel," said Cheryl Heisser. "Normally we'd be on a cruise somewhere or a plane flying somewhere right now, but ... we're trying to make the best of a situation the nation is in the world is in."

"We're actually from California visiting," said Sebastian Serna-Lopez. "It's just an awesome place so far – we've gone to a couple of beer gardens, had some amazing food. BBQ on the first night, we had to of course."

"It's tough trying to keep upbeat and positive, but I met the love of my life right before quarantine," said Eugene Yi. "I just have been really excited to get to share so much time together to be quite frank. It's great when you can share it with the people you love."