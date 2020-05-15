Sharing your good news: Austinites on the hike-and-bike trail share their positivity

This week Hank Cavagnaro went downtown to ask people what good news they have to share during this pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — We're continuing our series of "share your good news" where we go out and ask you to share something good that's happening throughout this quarantine.

I asked some people on the hike-and-bike trail and to share their good news. Here are some of the responses I got.

"It's a time for me to slow down and really appreciate little things like reading books, meditating, taking my dog for long walks," said Monika Chomiak.

"The smells that are happening around the lake are amazing – the beautiful flowers are blooming. It's great to be connected to nature in a time like this," said Shesuz Heart.

"I think the coolest thing to happen with this situation is just this time for people to reflect," added Zach Horvath. "When things change you get to take a step back and take some time. I think it usually results in better life understanding and personal direction."

"Having the opportunity to figure out what really motivates you, what you appreciate in life, and gives you that time to recharge your battery, restart," added Chomiak. "I look forward to the future when we can all be together again."

"I think in times of uncertainty we tend to shy away from it, but learning to lean into uncertainty and trusting ourselves is really powerful," said Horvath.