'You can never give up' | Sharing good news from Georgetown

Each week Hank Cavagnaro goes out to ask people to share some good news. This week he went to the Square in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Good news – it's something that can often be harder to find than the bad.

But that's why each week I go out and talk to people to share their good news with all of us – just a simple conversation about what's happening in people's life. This week, I was in Georgetown sitting on a street corner in the Square.

"Is there anything that comes to mind when you hear good news happening right now?" I asked.

"There are so many things going on here," said Paula Fouchek.

"Well, I woke up today so I feel like that's a great day," joked Zach Simpson.

"I have some great news. It's kind of funny that you caught me here ... I was waiting for a lady, an artist," replied Judith Estrada Garcia. "I just opened an art gallery here in Georgetown."

"So the Square all but shut down when COVID hit," I said to Fouchek.

"More people are coming back; people are still being careful, but we sat and visited with some people who just moved here from California," she said. "They come over here every weekend because they love Downtown Georgetown so much."

"It's important for people to connect with other people," said Garcia.

"Right now I feel like work has really helped," said Simpson. "I work for UPS, so helping all these people making sure all their meds are delivered, packages are delivered, everything moved down on time, I really feel like I'm helping more than just myself by just getting paid by helping other people."

To end it all I ask for what their final thoughts are and if there's anything else they want to add.

"Friendliness of the people, just people are friendly," said Fouchek.

"People helping people, that's the good news. That's just that's big," said Simpson.

"You can never give up, never give up. Always, you know, be safe, but never give up on your dreams," said Garcia.