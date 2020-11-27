Share Your Good News: What are you thankful for?

Weekly, Hank Cavagnaro heads out to parts of Austin and ask people what good news they have. This week he asked what they were thankful for.

AUSTIN, Texas — Positivity, happiness and thankfulness are all things we're thinking about a little more this week. So I went out to ask people for their good news and what they're thankful for.

"I'm thankful for my family because we're actually from Georgia," said Terri Palmari.

"Just had a beautiful walk around the hike-and-bike trail. Life is good," said Jan King.

"Honestly, I'm thankful for my family," said Jasmine Garcia. "People are getting close to the people they care about."

"Let me tell you this, we just moved here this week from LA to Austin, and it is so beautiful here I can't believe it. The combo of nature and city is so fantastic," said Michael Jann.

"This will uplift your spirits any day of the week," said King.

"What are you most looking forward to with Thanksgiving?" I asked.

"I'm vegetarian so not the turkey," joked Garcia.

"We have a beautiful backyard area. It's going to be a beautiful day, Thanksgiving. We're going to eat outside by ourselves and be thankful for all the beautiful food we have," said King.

"We are having to sacrifice and have some people not come, like my mom is not coming to our original Thanksgiving celebration. We'll do something privately with her, but you just roll with it and stay positive," said Jenny Palmari.

"This Thanksgiving is going to be a little weird because of COVID, but still looking forward to touching base and connecting with friends and family and stuff," said Michele Jann.

"Doesn't get much better than that. It's easy to focus on the bad things in your life but it really is more fulfilling to focus on the good things in your life," said King.

"There's always something good to find out of it," added Jenny Palmari.

"Terri Palmari reporting live from Austin, Texas," she joked.