AUSTIN, Texas — As some local restaurants opened their dining rooms on Friday, one local senior was surprised with a very generous tip from one of his tables.

Joshua Pikoff is a senior at Vandegrift High School. He waits tables at Frog and Bull, a seafood and steak restaurant in the Steiner Ranch community.

On Friday, one of his tables had a bill of $375 and asked Pikoff to double the amount, bringing it to a little over $729. Then the man left a $300 tip, plus wrote a $1,000 check for the rest of the waitstaff.

"I didn't believe it at first. I had to bring it to my owner and say, 'Tell me I'm reading this right,' because I just didn't understand. He ended up doubling, tipping, doubling off that, almost quadrupling. Yes, it was incredibly generous." said Pikoff.

Pikoff is attending Colorado State University in the fall and is double majoring in biochemistry.

