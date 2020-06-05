ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is from 2019.

The Round Rock Express and Dell Technologies are tipping their caps to the senior Class of 2020 in a special way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To honor them, the team announced fans can shout out their senior students on the marquee of the Dell Diamond along Highway 79 in Round Rock. Fans are being encouraged to submit names and photos of local high school graduates in the Class of 2020.

The Express is asking for fans to submit the graduates’ name, high school and photo by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. Solo photos of the graduate only are preferred.

“Dell Diamond has been the home of countless milestone events for high school seniors over the years, including proms, graduation ceremonies, graduation parties and sports banquets. Our hearts go out to the seniors in the Class of 2020 that cannot experience these memories in the traditional sense, so with the help of Dell Technologies, we wanted to do something special for them,” Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. “We look forward to sharing these messages not only with friends and family of the graduates, but with the thousands of people who pass by Dell Diamond along Highway 79 each day.”

According to team officials, the Round Rock Express graphic design team will create a personalized message of congratulations for each submission to be displayed on the Dell Diamond marquee on a date of the graduates’ choosing, free of charge. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 25, messages will be displayed in alphabetical order by last name and will run for a minimum of 10 seconds each. The entire collection of messages for each day will run on a loop until 9 a.m. the following morning.

Here's an example of what the shout out will look like:

Courtesy: RR Express

RR Express

A maximum of 100 messages can be displayed each day from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, team officials said. Additional days to honor more students will be added if demand allows.

Fans are encouraged to safely capture these moments from their vehicles in the Suite Lot at Dell Diamond and to tag the Round Rock Express when sharing on social media, the team said.

Click here to submit your Class of 2020 senior.

