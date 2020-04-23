SEGUIN, Texas — Hundreds of people got assistance on Thursday at a massive food drive in Seguin, which is just northeast of San Antonio.

KVUE spoke to people who are just happy they can help.

People lined up in the city of Seguin in their cars to stock up on food, such as chicken, rice, beans, milk, bread, apples and potatoes.

The Food Bank of New Braunfels and the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center partnered up to help around 800 people by hosting a food distribution drive.

"We need food, and if I get more than I need, I'll share it with my neighbors," one participant told KVUE.

RELATED: All Together ATX awards $1.8M to 97 nonprofits

With the help of around 200 volunteers, including the National Guard, questions were asked, the cars were marked and the lines kept flowing.

“It's just really good seeing the community coming together and all these organizations helping everybody out who's going through hard times,” another participant told KVUE.

RELATED: Austin ISD to resume weekend meal offerings

People were asked to pop the trunk or drop the tailgate so volunteers could supply them with the items that were needed.

After the items were loaded, there was a quick knock, and the cars would proceed down the line.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Tom Brady walks into stranger's house days after trespassing in Tampa park

Grocery chain Publix buying extra food from farmers to give to Feeding America food banks during pandemic

Atlanta mayor says racist slur sent to her was also sent to her 12-year-old son