SAN MARCOS, Texas — The gravel parking lot of Flor Taco Stand in San Marcos was packed on Sunday, as families drove up to help raise money for San Marcos Police Department Officer Paul Beller, who was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 35 in late March.

Beller is still recovering at a rehab facility in Houston, but according to SMPD, he is doing much better.

"Officer Beller has come a long way at the rehabilitation facility," SMPD Interim Chief Bob Klett said. "But he still has a long road ahead of him."

Workers at the Flor Taco Stand decided to throw the fundraiser for him. All proceeds from the $10 barbecue chicken plates will go to Beller and his family.

"They do a lot for us, and I think the whole community is coming out because they're the ones that protect us," said Rosemary Alcala, one of the organizers. "At the end of May, we're doing another one for the other officers, the one that got killed and the other two that got shot."

SMPD Officer Justin Putnam was killed while responding to a domestic call on April 18. His fellow officers, Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller, were critically injured.

