Round Rock's oldest resident turns 104, celebrates with car parade

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock’s oldest resident, Pete Peterson, celebrated his 104th birthday on Saturday with a special drive-by car parade and a visit from the local fire department.

Terria Jones, administrator at the University Village Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Round Rock, helped put together the celebration for Peterson.

Last year, for Peterson’s 103rd birthday, Jones helped organize a meeting for him with Michael Dell as part of his birthday wishes.

This year, the community came together to participate in the parade for Peterson, including the Round Rock Fire Department.

University Village Memory Care and Assisted Living Community Thank you to all our friends & families that helped make Pete Peters... ons 104th B-Day parade so special !!!!!! He loved it ! Shout out to Round Rock fire department for joining our parade ! Shout out to Round Rock Donuts for the amazing 104 Donut for Pete !

Peterson was also treated to a "104” doughnut from Round Rock Donuts, according to the facility’s Facebook page.

But the royal treatment didn’t stop there – Peterson greeted friends and family on Saturday with a crown on his head (and a face mask, of course).

Happy birthday, Pete!