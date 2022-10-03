Cancer free! 7-year-old girl rings the bell after beating bone cancer

Leigha Davenport just beat an aggressive form of bone cancer. Her mother said before her diagnosis, doctors thought it could have been growing pains.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A brave 7-year-old girl from the Triad is cancer-free.

Leigha Davenport, of Reidsville, rang the bell on March 1, marking the day she finished her chemotherapy treatments.

Her family said on Monday, they found out her tests were clear and no cancer was detected in her body.

"It's a big relief it's a wonderful feeling," father Travanti Davenport said.

"We're just in shock, is it really over?" her mother Millinda Davenport said. "Thank goodness and like he said a relief."

Leigha was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in August 2021.

Leigha's mother, Millinda Davenport, said she knew something was wrong when her daughter didn't feel like playing outside during the summer.

"She kept saying, well my leg kind of hurts, but we didn’t notice anything physical," Millinda previously told News 2.

She said she took her daughter to the doctor but was told it might just be growing pains.

Mom said she knew something was wrong, so she persisted. After another visit to the doctor, it was confirmed that Leigha had osteosarcoma - an aggressive form of bone cancer.

"We actually got a couple of emails from people who were just like hey, I saw your story and my daughter said her arm hurt and her leg hurt and I'm pushing the doctors to do that x-ray or to figure out what's going on instead of saying it's just growing pains."

Leigha underwent 35 rounds of chemotherapy.

She ended chemo on March 1 and was declared cancer-free just a few days later on March 7.

Her dad said her road to recovery will be long.

"She'll be in a wheelchair for the rest of the year, but as far as like muscle movements and tendons and everything we do little stretches and exercises you know just to keep the leg active without putting in pressure," Travanti Davenport said.

The Davenports are excited about Leigha's future and focusing on cherishing the present.

"Just trying to get her back to her normal self, hopping and jump roping and all that good stuff," Travanti Davenport said.

The family said Leigha will have follow-up appointments every three months for the next five years to ensure she is still cancer-free.