'That brings us cheer' | Austinites share good news at Mozart's annual light show

This week as part of Share Your Good News, Hank Cavagnaro went to Mozart's light show to ask people to share their positivity.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's another week where I am looking for some good news, and this week I also stumbled into some Christmas spirit at the light show at Mozart's Coffee Roasters.

"Do you have some good news for me?" I asked everyone.

"I don't know if it's good news, but we're moving," said a mother with her two children. "Moving to be closer with family."

"First off, today's her birthday – 29," said Brooks Grubb about his fiancée, Jessica Sanchez. "Sorry, you're still at the point where we can say your age."

"Our dad gets to stay home because of COVID," said Camden Hart standing next to his sister, Avery.

"Does he normally travel a lot?" I asked.

"Yes, and my good news is that I made my school volleyball team," added Avery Hart.

"Just with all that's going on, being stuck at home, getting out and seeing the lights – that brings us cheer," said their mother.

"What are you guys most looking forward to?" I asked.

"Watching Christmas movies," said Avery Hart.

"Do you have a favorite?" I asked.

"Probably 'Christmas Vacation,'" said Camden Hart, "because we've seen it so many times. Probably 'Elf' because it's just so funny."

"This has been a place that we come with our families. We at least try to come here at least once a year, so it always happens with the lights – so definitely make it a point to come," said Sanchez.

"This is a spot of our second date almost four years ago exactly, because I met her on her birthday," said Grubb. "Now we're getting married in March. That's the good stuff happening with us. That's it. That's all that's good in our life ... It is hard to beat that we started with our closer, so we got nothing else."