A picture of a Wisconsin toddler alongside his brothers has won the affection of the internet as he posed with a recently-caught fish in his mouth.

Marika Daniels shared the picture on Facebook of her three sons. It has since been shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Daniels’ 18-month-old son Landon is shown alongside his brothers: 4-year-old Levi and 3-year-old Logan. The mother didn’t realize her youngest had a fish stuck in his mouth when she took the picture at a children’s museum with a fishing pond in South Dakota.

Countless other posts have also tagged Daniels.

