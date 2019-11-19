PEARLAND, Texas — The story of Kai from Pearland and a couple sanitation workers might be the most adorable story you read all day.

According to Kai’s mother, Meredith, whenever her son hears the garbage truck, he runs out to greet the workers. Kai and his older sister like to give the workers water when it's hot out, and the workers go out of their way to talk to the kids, honk and wave.

Meredith says the garbage truck is the main conversation at their house.

It didn’t go unnoticed by the sanitation workers. On Tuesday, they came by to give Kai, who will be 3 in January, his very own sanitation worker costume.

Meredith says it was the "best gift ever!"

