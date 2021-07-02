Patriotic pups visit St. David's Children's Hospital

As many of these children are unable to participate in Fourth of July festivities, volunteers from Divine Canines brought these therapy dogs to lift their spirits.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, patients at St. David's Children's Hospital got a special visit from some patriotic pups.

As many of these children are unable to participate in Fourth of July festivities, volunteers from Divine Canines brought therapy dogs dressed in string lights, American flags and ribbons to lift their spirits.

PHOTOS: Patriot pups visit St. David's Children's Hospital 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

The pups visited patients in St. David's Child Life program, which provides safe activities for children to help them cope with their injury or illness.

The dogs were a very welcome surprise for these kids ahead of the holiday weekend.