Patients at Dell Children's enjoy a 'reverse trick-or-treat' event on Halloween Eve

Children received Halloween packages with costumes, books and treat bags on Friday, Oct. 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween might look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean pediatric patients at Dell Children's Medical Center can't have fun.

Child life specialists, nurses and associates at Dell Children's dressed in costumes and surprised children and their families with a “reverse trick-or-treat” on Friday, Oct. 29. They delivered Halloween packages individually to patients’ rooms that contained costumes, activity books, crayons and treat bags.

This is all thanks to the Spirit of Children who donated the one-of-a-kind care packages to Dell Children's.

Spirit of Children, is a program that focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its creation in 2006, Spirit of Children has raised more than $65 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the United States and Canada.