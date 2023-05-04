PROMRack POPUP supplying over 2,500 free prom dresses to Central Texas students

Hosted at ArtUs Co in the Arboretum, students have their own glam squad to help them choose dresses in all different colors, sizes and styles, for free.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to make those iconic high school memories.

Prom season is here and the Write To Me Foundation is making sure every Central Texas student feels beautiful for the big day.

The foundation is hosting their 22nd year of PROMRack and currently throwing a POPUP shopping experience students who can't afford a dress on their own.

The pop-up is hosted at ArtUs Co in the Arboretum, and students are greeted by personal shoppers who help them pick from more than 2,500 dresses in all different sizes and colors. Students can also pick out heels, jewelry and purses to complete their prom night look.

The event is free of charge due to donations from bridal shops, department stores or anyone in the community who may have gently used dresses in their closet.

Founder of the Write To Me Foundation, Gigi Edwards Bryant, says one of their largest inventories was around 600 dresses from a single store.

"Parents will stop and say that they couldn't afford it. They were not going to be able to provide for their students because we have LGBTQIA+ students as well. So they're saying thank you for having it. You know, every year I get just a wonderful story," said Bryant.

The foundation hosts drives where people can come donate their items or make monetary donations.

"The feedback has been phenomenal. Parents are saying, 'where can I donate my daughter's dress? How can I help?' Then 'how can I come back and volunteer? Because I want to make sure that you're always here.' So that's how we survive, is people see what we do. They see how we do it. How much we appreciate their student," said Bryant.

The pop-up event is an addition to PROMRack's usual one-day-only event that will be on Saturday, April 15, at Juan Navarro Early College High School at 10 a.m.

The remaining pop-up dates are April 5, from 2:30-7:30 p.m., and April 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Volunteer and attendance information for the multi-day events can be found on the organization's website. Students will not be turned away and there are no income guidelines, but they must wear tights for fittings.

