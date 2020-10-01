ORANGEFIELD, Texas — An Orangefield fifth grader is being called a hero after helping a classmate Tuesday.

Inside Ms. Mire's American History class, one of her students began choking.

Gavin Gravett, 11, saw his classmate needed help and immediately jumped into action to save the boy's life.

"I'm just blown away by him [Gavin]," Mire said.

Mire says she's never experienced a student choking before.

"I said 'oh my goodness, I've never done the Heimlich before.' I kind of hesitated, do I go around to him because we were facing each other at the time," Mire said. "Do I go behind him or do I turn him around, which one would be quicker?"

Fortunately, she had Gravett in her class.

"I was just sitting here, we were about to start a new lesson on the board and we all hear him as he gets up," Gravett said.

It didn't take long for Gravett to figure out what to do.

"Before I could tell him either one [position], Gavin was out of his seat," Mire said.

Within minutes, Gravett helped dislodge a bottle cap that got stuck in his classmate's throat after he'd been chewing on it.

Gravett explained to 12News how he was able to help his classmate, saying "I came up and grabbed him, started doing it. He spit up and I say 'did you get it?' He said 'no,' so we walk over and I do two more pumps, then he spits out."

Gravett says the classmate thanked him afterward.

"My dad is a firefighter and he taught me how to do it," Gravett said.

Word of his actions quickly spread throughout the school.

"I was happy...people were like 'you saved someone?'" Gravett said.

Not only were students impressed, but so was his teacher.

"It was just amazing how quickly he responded and knew what to do. Very impressed that an 11-year-old already had those skills," Mire said. "I'm super proud of him for doing something so good for someone else without fear or hesitation."

She tells us Gravett has always possessed a love to help others.

In fact, Mire and Orangefield Elementary gave Gravett two awards.

The Golden Citizen Award and the prestigious Bobcat Pride Award (not often handed out).

