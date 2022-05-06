Oklahoma girl named newest Gerber Baby, first model with congenital limb deficiency

Isa was born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg, making her the first Gerber Baby to have a congenital limb difference.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The newest Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby for Gerber has been announced, and it's adorable Isa from Oklahoma.

Isa was born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg, making her the first Gerber Baby to have a congenital limb difference, according to The Today Show.

"We're excited to see Isa embrace her new role. Her undeniable smile and bubbly personality captured our hearts. She inspires her parents, and she inspires us too!"

Isa was born in September 2021. At 18 weeks pregnant, her mom, Meredith, knew she would be born with a limb difference. Her parents hope her story will promote greater inclusion for children like her.

Isa loves to go outside and to be gently rocked by her mom. She's described as a "crazy happy baby" who loves attention, cuddles and always laughs.

Over 225,000 entries were submitted to be the 2022 Gerber Baby.

Isa won $25,000 from Gerber in the contest, and her mom says the money will be set aside for her medical care.