North Austin community celebrates mailman's retirement

AUSTIN, Texas — Kelvin Horgain is retiring after working as a letter carrier for 27 years.

For the past nine years, he's stayed on the same route in North Austin.

"When I took this neighborhood over, everybody was just friendly and warm from the start," he told KVUE. "And I knew there was something different and unique about it, so I just always decided to stay here every year."

Horgain said this won't be the last the neighborhood sees of him. He plans to come back and keep visiting the families who live there.