Neighbors paint Veteran's home in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Folks in a Corpus Christi neighborhood came together to help one of their own. 72-year-old Lazaro Camarillo is a Vietnam Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient; he's lived in his home since the '80s.

His neighbor, Veronica Vazquez, went to drop him off a plate of food when he asked for help hanging a flag outside of his home. That's when Vazquez noticed the man's home could use a fresh coat of paint. With that thought, she enlisted the help of other neighbors and they got to work.

"She asked me if they can do it, I asked how much?" Camarillo said. "Don't worry about it [she said], by the time I knew it, they were there."

"He needed help so I stepped up and the neighbors stepped up, it needed to be done," Vazquez said.

After hearing about his story, Home Depot donated five gallons of paint and the paint brushes to do the job.

