According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) and Child Protective Services (CPS), reports show that more children are leaving foster care than entering.

CPS held record-breaking numbers this year with more than 20,000 children leaving Texas foster care and more than 6,000 children who were adopted – 3,095 of those being adopted by relatives, according to the 2019 Fiscal Year data.

“This is certainly great news, and affirmation that our year-round adoption efforts are paying off,” said Kristene Blackstone, CPS associate commissioner. “And in many cases, we are reunifying these children with their families.”

DFPS said that Texas has expanded support for kinship caregivers who commit to caring for younger family members, being an additional result to more children being adopted.

Gov. Greg Abbott expressed that the combination of additional resources and a tenacious work ethic is what led to DFPS's success this year.

“Texas is better because a record number of children have been adopted in 2019 and are experiencing the joy of a loving home this Christmas season," said Gov. Abbott. "Equally impressive is the increase in the number of children who are reunited with family. The marked improvements demonstrated by DFPS are the result of the passion and commitment by DFPS staff."

DFPS said that the number of children who left foster care outnumbered the number of children entering the system by more than 1,700, which is a trend they hope continues.

DFPS also reported that the adoption rate has steadily increased by 25% in the last decade.

Adoption is available year-round. You can find more information on the adoption process on AdoptUSKids's website and via the DFPS.

