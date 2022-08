David Lopez just got back from a sponsored trip to Walt Disney World. But the wish granting didn't stop there.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Texas Water Utilities and Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas teamed up to celebrate a 15-year-old leukemia survivor from Pflugerville.

David Lopez just got back from Walt Disney World – a trip that was sponsored by Texas Water Utilities.

But the wish granting didn't stop with his visit to "the most magical place on Earth."

Texas Water Utilities decided to give Lopez another surprise: tickets to the Austin FC game against LAFC next Friday!

