She was one of the first Black women to register to vote in Atlanta. Now she's celebrating another milestone!

ATLANTA — A history-making Atlanta woman is celebrating another milestone this month: Lucile Anderson is turning 100 years young!

Anderson was born on December 1, 1920, according to her family. She celebrated her birthday with a drive-through celebration on December 6 in Atlanta.

Known affectionately as "Mama" or "Big Mama", the matriarch of the Anderson family has lived through history.

According to family member Patricia Campbell, Anderson was one of the first Black women to register to vote in Atlanta back in the 1960s.

"The privilege to vote has been very important to her as far back as she can remember," Campbell said. " So naturally, when she received the flyer for voter registration from the Atlanta Negro Voters League, she would be sure to stand in line to be one of the first groups to register to vote."

That was in 1964. She entered through the rear of the Fulton County Courthouse on Pryor Street.

Voting continues to remain a priority to Anderson, Campbell said.

"Having lived for 10 decades, she wants to let others know how important voting is to achieve the justice we seek in our communities," Campbell said.

Anderson has remained an inspiration to her family and others throughout her life.

"She is a living example of what Christianity looks like," Campbell said. "She is a living example of what Christianity looks like. Her life has inspired so many, and her inner strength and faith resonate in everything that she does."