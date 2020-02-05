LOCKHART, Texas — Since seniors didn't get the graduation season they probably hoped for, officials at Lockhart ISD put on a "Senior Honk Line" parade on Friday night.

Seniors drove through town in decorated cars and trucks, to honk and wave to the community who showed up to cheer them on.

Leander ISD is recognizing its seniors this spring, too. Teachers and staff from Leander High School went out to deliver yard signs to about 500 students.

The district has moved its in-person graduation ceremonies at the H-E-B Center from this month to July 9 through July 11.

