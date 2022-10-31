Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause

This is the tenth year that the Shine family has put together the "Spooktacular" display.

LEANDER, Texas — The Shine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years.

Mandi Shine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.

"I love having them come out and just smile, all the scares. I do like watching them run down the road too – that's always a lot fun," Mandi Shine said.

The Shine family's Halloween creation includes hundreds of decorations, a lot them homemade. The whole thing takes a month to set up.

But it all started 10 years ago with just one decoration.

“That pirate who is falling apart, that was [the] first decoration we had and [the] only one," Shine said.



Shine is a real estate agent and a former police officer and said Halloween is her favorite holiday.

The decorations are also a way for her family to celebrate the life of her dad, who passed away on Halloween, and her grandmother, who passed away a month later.

"When this started picking up traction, we are like, 'We don't have to mourn. We are going to celebrate.' So that's how we got started doing this," Shine said.

All the fun also goes toward a good cause. The Shines do a canned food drive with help from the community. That food then goes to Operation Liberty Hill, a local food bank and thrift store.



“Last year, they did a 1,000 pounds of food back to the pantry, which is tremendous," Shine said.

The Shines' home is located on Ridgemont Circle off of East Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander.

