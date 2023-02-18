Runner Kayleigh Williamson to participate in Sunday's half marathon in Austin

In 2022, Kayleigh became the first runner with Down syndrome to complete the Austin Marathon.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE was there last year when runner Kayleigh Williamson crossed the finish line. She became the first runner with Down syndrome to complete the Austin Marathon.

She'll be back on the course with her mom, Sandy Williamson, on Sunday, running Kayleigh's 19th half marathon.

KVUE caught up with the running duo to find out how their lives have changed since the marathon last year.

Since finishing the full Austin Marathon last year, Kayleigh has been picked to represent "Runner 321" in the Boston Marathon.

It’s an Adidas program where she'll be wearing the bib number "321" to increase awareness for runners with Down syndrome or other cognitive disabilities.

She has also been a model for Adidas.

She's written and released a children's book and will even be an avatar in a video game.

Kayleigh and her mom say the Austin Marathon means a lot to them.

"We've actually had people stop her on the finish course and tell us, you know, they started running because they saw her out there. That is inspirational, but the people who make this community and the people who wait on the sides and watch for her and cheer her on, there's no place like Austin," said Sandy Williamson.

Kayleigh and her mom will do the half marathon on Sunday, then travel to Atlanta to do another half marathon next weekend – all preparing for Boston in April.

Last year, Kayleigh completed the marathon with a time of 6 hours, 43 minutes, 51 seconds.

"My child has a legacy," Sandy Williamson said at the time. "Every child has a legacy, but whether they get to live it or not, that's what I see with Kayleigh and that's what I see with this."