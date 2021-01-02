TahChon Mills, a Warner Robins pre-schooler, says he's starting his new year as a superhero.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For 5-year-old TahChon Mills, his recent book started while his mother was homeschooling him at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He would always repeat, 'Superheroes brush their teeth, superheroes make their beds,' and I was like, 'OK, maybe that's his first child's book'," his mother Chon Mills said.

Chon says he's on the autism spectrum with both a speech delay and developmental delay.

She says the book is about TahChon and his accomplishments.

"This book is about things he can do now that he couldn't do, so he's very proud of the things he's able to do. On some pages, he speaks about eating his vegetables, talks about being able to take baths, buckle his seatbelt," she said.

Chon says she wants her son to always feel like he is on the same playing field as other kids his age, and she wants other kids to feel the same.

"It feels good, especially when I didn't know that it can happen. I literally take one day at a time and every milestone or whatever we do, we make a big deal out of it," she said.

If you ask TahChon why parents should buy 'I'm A Superhero' for their kids, he has a simple answer.

"Then they'll go inside and they'll read it," he said.

Mills says her son also has two new songs out and is a brand ambassador for two hair brands.