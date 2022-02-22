Two for Twosday: Houston babies born at 2:22 a.m. on 2-22-22. Oh, and one of them already has 2 teeth!

Two baby girls, Annalise Carrion and Presley Vaclavik, came into this world at a special time on a special date at two Houston hospitals after two days of labor.

HOUSTON — On "Twosday" at 2:22 a.m. on 2-22-22, Annalise Carrion and Presley Vaclavik made their grand entrances into the world at two Houston hospitals.

Annalise came into the world at HCA Healthcare in Tomball after mom spent two days in labor.

She is 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Oh, and Annalise already has two teeth, according to mom Joseline Martinez.

"What’s even more crazy was I was born with two teeth. She was also born with the same two teeth," Joseline told us.

And she said 22 is her blessed number.

The proud dad is Abed Carrion and this is their first baby.

Presley was born at The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Mom Haley was in labor for two days before delivering her adorable baby girl.

"Dr. Lash was like, 'We have one more push, one more minute. What would you like to do?' I said, 'We’re already here, so let’s do it at 2:22.' That’s how it happened," Haley said.

Presley weighs 7 pounds and 7 ounces and is also 20 inches long.

Presley and Haley are doing great and dad Justin is beaming with pride.

"Obviously the emotions are out there. It’s all just the best blessing I could ever imagine," Haley said.

"I won’t ever forget that birthday. It’ll be hard to mess that up," Justin said.

This is the couple's first child.

We'll meet both beautiful families on KHOU 11 at 5 p.m.

2-22-22 is an extremely rare occurrence because it's both a palindrome -- meaning it reads the same forward and backward -- and an ambigram, which is a date that looks the same upside down.

222 is also referred to as an "angel number" in the spiritual world of numerology. Some believe it's a message from guardian angels that symbolizes hope, rebirth and new beginnings.

