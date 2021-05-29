High school graduate's 'fill-in dads' step up during father's deployment

Autumn Howg's father is currently deployed in Kuwait, but that doesn't mean she was lacking for father figures at her graduation.

LAPORTE, Minn. — A sweet high school graduation moment captured both the honor of military service and the value of the village in supporting military families.

On Friday night, Autumn Howg graduated from Laporte Public High School -- a milestone moment missed by her father, Lyle, who's a first sergeant with the Army National Guard currently deployed in Kuwait.

But just after the ceremony, ten men -- friends of the family and relatives -- surprised Autumn by literally stepping up to present her two roses on behalf of her dad. The new graduate cried and hugged each of the "fill-in dads."