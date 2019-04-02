GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — Granite Shoals just got a new hero.

For little Victoria and her mother, Debra, losing Victoria's stuffed rabbit named "Bunny," was something out of a nightmare.

Bunny was Victoria's "best friend," and was last seen in Robin Hood Park on Jan. 21. That's when Debra contacted Captain Chris Decker via the Granite Shoals Police Department's Facebook page.

Capt. Decker notified officers on duty of the information, and relayed a picture of Bunny. Chief Gary Boshears was in the area and searched without success. Capt. Decker then placed a picture of Bunny on all of the Granite Shoals Police Department's social media forums.

In just a matter of days, the posts had reached more than 21,000 people with more than 367 shares and 160 reactions.

Unfortunately, despite all the searching, there was no sign of Bunny. Capt. Decker himself had lost a stuffed rabbit also named "Bunny," when he was 4-years-old, around Victoria's age. Capt. Decker ended up finding his Bunny, and to this day, still has the rabbit.

Capt. Decker needed to find a solution.

He and the other officers noticed a collection of stuffed animals that the Granite Shoals Police Department keeps on hand for comforting children in traumatic situations. Capt. Decker found a pink stuffed rabbit and contacted Debra to see if it would be a good fit for Victoria.

It was perfect.

On Sunday, Feb. 3, Debra and Victoria returned to Granite Shoals to meet Capt. Decker and Sgt. John Ortis. Victoria was presented with the pink rabbit, which she promptly named “Bunny”.

Granite Shoals PD present little girl with stuffed rabbit

Granite Shoals PD

Victoria was also presented with a Department patch and Department Challenge Coin to remind her that the police are always here to help, and as a promise to never give up searching for Bunny.