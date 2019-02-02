SAN ANTONIO — Josiah Bridges, 10, went viral with his flossy moves at the Spurs game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan.10.

“I was dancing because I wanted to be funny and all of a sudden I see my face on the jumbotron," he said. “And I’m like, 'Oh shoot, I’m famous!'”

You couldn't tell it by his high energy and contagious positivity, but Josiah also battles cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that significantly affects his lungs and other organs.

The fourth grader had to spend his Christmas in the hospital battling bronchitis, an ailment that can be even more serious for those who have cystic fibrosis.

“Josiah had been in the hospital over Christmas, so it was really frustrating that he was in there over Christmas," said his mother, Anne Bridges. "We were hoping for some kind of win for him."

It was easy for staff at Santa Rosa Children's' Hospital to fall in love with Josiah's spirit. When the hospital partnered with San Antonio Police for their 2019 calendar, Josiah was a top pick to be featured.

“Ever since Josiah was Grace’s age, we’ve always told him to speak life. And there’s a reason why he has cystic fibrosis. I don’t know what that reason is, but I told him, 'God’s given you an opportunity to share who he is by what you have going on,'" said his father, Robbie Bridges. "And Josiah has rocked that out.”

Once word got around that Josiah loves basketball, Spurs Sports and Entertainment arranged for his entire family to attend the January game.

“The jumbotron, winning fan of the game and going back underneath and getting to see everything, David Robinson walked by, it’s like, ‘Ohhh, we’re breathing the same air,'" Anne Bridges said.

Josiah said the amazing experience was just a reminder that no illness is bigger than his God.

“There’s this wristband I got that says, 'God is big enough.' I want you to remember that," he said. "God is big enough."