GEORGETOWN, Texas — A Georgetown man has become a hero to a family of squirrels after rescuing them from a hungry rat snake.

Civil ‘serpent’ Paul Parker spotted the 6-foot snake in a tree in his daughter's backyard on Friday.

In a video taken by daughter Meredith Sauter, the snake can be seen hunting a family of squirrels inside a hole in the tree.

But the squirrels are not ready to go down without a fight.

“The video is pretty awesome,” said Sauter.

“You can see one of the two adult squirrels outside the hole biting the snake over and over. The other adult is in the hole biting the snake.



“Once my dad pulls the snake out, you can see a baby squirrel fall out of the hole, but it managed to reunite with its family.”

While the snake was a bit ‘hissed’ off it didn’t get its lunch, Sauter said her dad relocated the snake safely.

