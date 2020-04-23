AUSTIN, Texas — As everyone adjusts to a new normal, teachers are having to get more creative than ever. For Renee Byrd, an elementary art teacher at McCoy Elementary in Georgetown, creativity is part of the job.

"I'm just really thankful that I still get to connect with them. It's not the same. It's definitely not as good", says Byrd.

Even though Byrd is missing her students, she's still inspired to find a way to teach them about art.

Inspired by the Getty Museum, the art teacher told her students to recreate a masterpiece using what they had at home.

Fifth-grader Libby participated in the project saying, "It was called 'Lady Hamilton in Nature,' and I got to use my dog in it."

"I saw a little girl sitting by a fireplace with a cat, and I was like, 'Maybe I can do that one,'" said third-grader Kasey.

Byrd was impressed with the final products.

"I was blown away," she said. "They knocked it out of the park."

She said this was more than just turning in an art project, and that having an outlet for artistic expression is more important now than ever.

"We focused on, you know, inside our hearts, and inside this uncertain time, we all can be a masterpiece, and so they proved it. They are some amazing masterpieces," said Byrd.

It's a project she will be bringing into the fall semester, a time she's really looking forward to.

