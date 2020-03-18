AUSTIN, Texas — "Texas fur-ever" ... forever ... whatever floats your boat.

"Friday Night Lights" actor Kyle Chandler, who plays "Coach Taylor" on the show, adopted a dog on March 17 after originally visiting with a plan to foster, according to Austin Pets Alive!

Little Clive had clear eyes and a full heart, so certainly the pup couldn't lose.

Chandler and his wife have adopted before with APA!, too, the shelter said.

"#texasforever! Actor Kyle Chandler and his wife Kathryn stopped by yesterday with the intention of fostering a dog. Little Clive stole their hearts and they decided to adopt instead," Austin Pets Alive! said on Instagram. "This is not the first APA! dog the Chandler family has adopted, and we thank them for their continued support."

The shelter said it continues to need dog and cat adopters. APA! encouraged people to check the website and email adopt@austinpetsalive.org to make a meeting appointment.

Then some more furry friends can find their "Texas fur-ever" home, too.

Texas forever, man.

