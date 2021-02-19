x
People helping people | Family without power delivers warm food and firewood to neighbors in need

Florence, Texas, may be small, but their residents' hearts sure aren't.

AUSTIN, Texas — Amid so much hardship this past week, there is a beacon of hope. 

People are sharing the stories of those caring for others in need. One such story is of Debra and John Cahill of Florence, Texas. 

Despite being without electricity themselves, the family of seven – with a heart as big as Texas – stepped up to help their neighbors by cooking them hot meals with their gas stove. 

Debra's son-in-law, Kory Woolverton, and her grandchildren, Kason, Kamryn and Klaira, have been delivering the hot meals for their neighbors on ATVs. 

The Cahill family also cut firewood, and along with Florence Mayor Mary Condon, delivered it to an elderly neighbor who was diagnosed with cancer. The family trekked through the snow on foot to replace the man's only source of heat to his fireplace. 

Florence family without power delivers warm food

