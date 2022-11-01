OXON HILL, Md. — A group of middle school students from Oakton, Virginia, worked hard to make Halloween special for one 9-year-old girl from Oxon Hill, Maryland. Judy Agricola uses wheelchair to get around, but for trick-or-treating this year, she had a carriage fit for a princess.
Seventh-grade students from Flint Hill School teamed up with Magic Wheelchair, a nonprofit organization that builds creative costumes for children in wheelchairs. The students and their teacher, Chris Cook, were connected with the Agricola family. Judy has CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, a rare genetic disorder that requires her to be in a wheelchair.
Judy loves all things Disney and hoped to go trick-or-treating this year as a princess. That's where the students stepped in. The students spend over 200 hours building the carriage at Flint Hill's makers classroom, and presented it to the family in a grand reveal on Friday.
This isn't the first time the kids at Flint Hill have helped a child in a wheelchair celebrate Halloween with an epic costume. In 2020, Magic Wheelchair and Flint Hill School gave Numa Osuna a special Star Wars costume.
If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.