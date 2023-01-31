Fiancée digs through landfill and finds lost engagement ring

Jay Younts was determined to find the proverbial needle in the haystack....and he did.

Example video title will go here for this video

PROVIDENCE, N.C. — Kristin Younts started her day on the animal farm like any other...very busy.

"I took my ring off to clean it by the bathroom sink, but in the midst of all the farm hands coming in and out to make an animal rescue, someone scooped up some used paper towels and threw them away with the ring in it," said Kristin. "They thought they were helping us clean the place, so I can't blame them."

The next day after an exhaustive search of the house, they realized what had happened.

"I immediately went into search mode and after going through all the trash bags in our garbage, I knew I had to head to the landfill," said fiance Jay Younts. "We live in a rural area, so we don't have trash pick up. So, I headed to the landfill and they were so nice; they were actually going through the bags of trash with me."

Jay recognized the type of trash bags they used so he started going through each bag.

"After hours of searching, I was walking out and was about 30 seconds from leaving when I noticed one more bag. so I thought what the heck. And there it was," continued Younts. "Immediately called Kristin and said, I'd found it!"

Kristin said she had all but given up but the end result was one of the happiest moments in her life.

"I couldn't believe it. You just don't want to replace a ring like that," she said. "You want the original. It was a huge relief."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.