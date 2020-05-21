'The school is still behind us' | Elgin High School makes sure seniors know they are celebrated

With senior year cut short, many graduation celebrations have been canceled. That's why Elgin ISD made sure its seniors were able to celebrate.

ELGIN, Texas — This time of year is usually full of celebration, but for many, it's been a little rough with school years cut short. Those at Elgin High School had their senior years end before they were ready.

"Thirteen years or so of schooling graduation is on everybody's mind," said Allison Gravis, a senior at Elgin High School.

It's an uneasy feeling, not knowing how to celebrate the graduates.

"We needed somehow to show our support and appreciation to them," said Ricardo Reyes, the principal of Elgin High. "We thought, 'Hey we have these photos from the yearbook and we could easily get them made ... We have 310 seniors and we had them print double-sided yard signs, and my admin team and I went out to the park and started sticking them in the ground."

Every senior's picture lined the path at Elgin Memorial park.

"It's really a special thing to see whenever you're driving downtown," said Cedric Truitt, another graduating senior.

Both Truitt and Gravis will tell you how much this meant.

"It really shows that our school support system is really still together with us," said Truitt. "The school is still behind us and with us, to even take out of their time to put all of our pictures out."

RELATED:

"We always come together as a community," said Gravis. "Our administration, our community, our principals, it's honestly been really tough not finishing our senior year. But we couldn't have done it without you guys so I just want to thank everyone."

"We might be doing this every single year," said Reyes. "We got just such great feedback, so COVID or not this might be a new thing for Elgin."

Even if the year was cut short, the celebration didn't have to be too.

The school is working on plans for an in-person graduation. But right now it's still working on finding out what that would look like.