Austin bakery Easy Tiger is hosting a community challenge to help feed locals in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bake shop and beer garden is matching every loaf of bread purchased to help feed Central Texans who are struggling during the outbreak.

Easy Tiger said it is committed to baking 10,000 loaves for the community for the next 60 days.

Easy Tiger is working with Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive a Senior Central Texas and Mobile Loaves & Fishes to provide baked goods to the public.

Customers are able to donate a "community loaf" for $3 whether they live in Austin or not. Easy Tiger baked goods are available to locals through curbside pickup or delivery. If you'd like to donate, visit visit www.easytigerusa.com

