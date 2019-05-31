AUSTIN, Texas — The Salvation Army Austin is getting ready to open its third shelter this fall.

The Rathgeber Center for families is nearing completion – and a group of designers are pitching in to help spruce it up a bit.

RELATED: Salvation Army Austin works to open third shelter

Alyssa Rome is one of the designers. She said she hopes the bright colors and inspirational words will bring comfort to families.

"Especially when there's children involved, I think that there's a sense of comfort walking into a building and it doesn't feel like a hospital, it doesn't feel like a scary place," Rome said. "They walk in and they see big flowers on the walls and fun pieces of art and cushy pieces of furniture that they can jump on."

RELATED: Bastrop County ministry expanding its homeless shelter

Rome is an interior designer with Alyssa Rome Design. She said this project hits close to home.

"I actually have a family member that was homeless for a while and that really made me realize how this can happen to anybody," Rome said. "I can only imagine what it feels like to be a mom and just wanting to provide for your children and not being able to do so."

The Salvation Army Austin still needs help to get the shelter move-in ready for families. Click here if you'd like to volunteer or donate.

WATCH: Designers help spruce up Austin homeless shelter

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station

Video: Fake DEA agents caught on camera outside Texas home

America's largest indoor waterpark on track to open in 2020 in Round Rock