CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rodney Smith Jr. had a mission in mind. He was going to travel the country and mow the lawns of military veterans in all 50 states.

This mission was part of a 'thank you' tour for Rodney Smith Jr., just a simple way for the Huntsville, Ala. native, to give back.

There was only one small problem holding Rodney back from completing his task. You see, Rodney was trekking across the U.S. in his car and getting to Alaska and Hawaii was seemingly impossible.

That is until Delta stepped in to help.

Rodney said Delta airlines reached out to him and offered to cover his entire trip to his last two states, Alaska and Hawaii.

While on his way to Alaska, Delta tweeted Rodney saying:

"Glad to have you aboard! A one-of-a-kind person like yourself deserves the first class treatment. We’re honored to help you complete the 50-state journey and thank you for recognizing our veterans in this incredible way. "

Rodney is one half of a lawn care service in Huntsville, Ala., called Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

Rodney's lawn service focuses on people who are unable to mow their own lawn, whether it be because of age, disability or just a struggling single mother.

"I had a one-on-one conversation with God," Rodney told NBC Charlotte back in 2018. "And I asked him to use me as his vessel."

